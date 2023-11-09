TASCON 2023 comes to a close

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu sports science International conclave (TASCON 2023) was successfully concluded on Wednesday.

The event witnessed renowned international and national experts from sports sciences came together to discuss emerging trends with an application of these technologies for the benefit of sports in Tamil Nadu. As part of TASCON 2023, SDAT hosted an inspiring hackathon event within the 48 hour timeline, where innovative minds from across the state came together to foster technological advancements in sports sciences and athlete development.

The hackathon event witnessed a remarkable turnout of 155 participants who brought in a myriad of cutting-edge ideas aimed at enhancing sports performance and training analysis. Some of the most sought after panel discussions on day two included ‘High performance sports training led by speakers Andrew Gray, Senior Member SRCSS, Ramji Srineevasan, Rajini Kumar and ‘Sports Psychology’ led by Pierre Beauchamp.