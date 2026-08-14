Tanzid Hasan's maiden test century puts Bangladesh in command against Australia

Tanzid raised his hundred with a single off Nathan Lyon from 188 deliveries but after a patient and resilient innings, he added just one more run before lofting a ball from the veteran Australian spinner to Mitchell Starc at long-off soon after.

He survived two dropped chances and shared two big, important partnerships to set No. 9-ranked Bangladesh on course for a big first-inning lead. Tanzid combined with Mominul Haque (49) in a 102-run second-wicket stand and 93 with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto for the third.

Shanto went on to score 84 from 126 deliveries before he was one of the three wickets to fall in a four-over period soon after the Australians took the second new ball.

Bangladesh resumed Friday at 96-1, 102 behind on the first innings after dismissing Australia for 198, and finished Day 2 with a 153-run lead and four wickets in hand.

Tanzid said he curbed his attacking instinct and “I did what the team required.”

“I can't describe it in words but it is very special for me,” he said of his 101. “I was trying to play normal cricket, and keep calm.”