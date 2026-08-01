Tanvi enters Taipei Open final, Unnati loses

Tanvi displayed her repertoire of attacking strokes, repeatedly unsettling Huang with her steep cross-court smashes and disguised pushes to the back court.

In the opening game, from 3-3 it was 7-6 as Huang tried to stay within touching distance for most of the contest. Tanvi, however, maintained a slender lead throughout, moving from 14-10 to 17-11.

The local player narrowed it down to 15-17 before Tanvi raised her intensity at the closing stages to seal the opening game comfortably.