Tanishq honours Vithya with ‘Pudhumai Penn’ Award

CHENNAI: Tanishq Anna Nagar, India’s leading jewellery brand, honoured Vithya Ramraj, Asian Games Gold Medallist and national record holder in athletics, with the special “Pudhumai Penn” Award here on Wednesday.
Through the initiative, Tanishq seeks to spotlight women whose journeys reflect the spirit of ambition and the confidence to turn aspirations into meaningful accomplishments.
“I’m very proud of collecting the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ award here today, and very humbled that they have recognised my efforts in this way,” Vithya said at the event.
By honouring Vithya, Tanishq celebrates the brilliance of a sporting journey shaped by hard work, courage and an enduring commitment to excellence. Her achievements, including winning gold at the Asian Games and setting a national record, have made her an inspiration to aspiring athletes and young women across the country.
The occasion highlights the values that connect sporting excellence with Tanishq Anna Nagar’s philosophy of celebrating women who shine through their individuality, confidence and achievements. In addition to that, they also gifted her an eight gram 24karat gold coin, and her coach, Nehpal Singh a sum of Rs 1 lakh.