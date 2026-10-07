Tanishq honours Vithya with ‘Pudhumai Penn’ Award

Through the initiative, Tanishq seeks to spotlight women whose journeys reflect the spirit of ambition and the confidence to turn aspirations into meaningful accomplishments.

“I’m very proud of collecting the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ award here today, and very humbled that they have recognised my efforts in this way,” Vithya said at the event.

By honouring Vithya, Tanishq celebrates the brilliance of a sporting journey shaped by hard work, courage and an enduring commitment to excellence. Her achievements, including winning gold at the Asian Games and setting a national record, have made her an inspiration to aspiring athletes and young women across the country.