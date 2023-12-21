Tamil Thalaivas returns home after four years, set to face Patna

CHENNAI: Finally returning home after a four-year gap caused by COVID and the post-pandemic scheduling, the Tamil Thalaivas is keen to kick off its home leg of the Pro Kabaddi League on a winning note and end the year on a high.

Starting Friday, the team is set to play four matches in Chennai in the home leg. This season, it has so far played four matches and won two, including the one against Telugu Titans last weekend that it won by two points.

Facing Patna Pirates, which is struggling with two consecutive losses, the home team is aiming to continue its winning form.

Taking time off from the hectic training sessions, including one scheduled on Wednesday afternoon, the team attended a meet and greet event with up-and-coming Kabaddi players from the city who took part in a four-team tournament, and also with more than 120 young fans from various NGOs organised by Nippon Paint.

Before the final, Tamil Thalaivas’ captain Sagar Rathee was seen interacting with both sets of players, while the players, including Sathish Kannan, Selvamani, and Iranian Amirhossein Bastami, looked lively and upbeat, discussing among themselves even as they watched the action.

Sagar, who became the captain this season, said leading the team has not put any pressure on him. “I’ve had the full support of the team at all times,” he said.

Talking about returning to its home base after a long gap – Thalaivas did not play here in 2019, the league was not held in 2020 due to COVID, and matches were not held in Chennai due to pandemic control strictures – Sagar said this season is like homecoming for the players. “The team is excited about playing in front of Tamil Nadu fans after a long break,” Sagar told DT Next after the event.

With victories playing hide-and-seek with it lately, this home leg could be Thalaivas’ chance to revive its fortunes and close the year on a winning note.

“Winning in Chennai is very important. I know the fans have expectations from us, and it’d be all the more fitting to give them back wins for all the support they have given us throughout these years,” Sagar said optimistically.