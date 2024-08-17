Tamil Thalaivas goes big at PKL Auction

CHENNAI: Tamil Thalaivas stunned the Kabaddi world by bidding a whopping ₹2.15 crore for star raider Sachin Tanwar on the first day of the PKL auction. Tanwar, known for his explosive performances on the mat, now joins forces with Narender Kandola, creating a formidable left-right raiding combination that promises to be a treat for fans. The dynamic duo is expected to bring a new level of intensity to the Thalaivas’ offense, making it one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season.

Day 2 of the auction saw the Thalaivas continue its strategic acquisitions by securing Moein Shafaghi, one of the two Iranian powerhouses of the team. Shafaghi, who was a crucial part of Iran’s squad at the 2023 Asian Games, is expected to add depth and international experience to the team’s defensive line-up.

In a final strategic move, the Thalaivas utilized the Final Bid Match (FBM) option to bring back Amirhossein Bastami on board. Bastami, another Iranian stalwart, will further strengthen the team’s defense, ensuring that the Thalaivas are well-equipped to challenge any opposition.

With these high-impact signings, the Thalaivas has assembled a squad brimming with talent, power, and the perfect blend of youth and experience. The combination of Tanwar’s raiding prowess, Bastami’s defensive expertise, and Shafaghi’s all-around capabilities makes the Thalaivas a team to watch out for in PKL Season 11.

The Tamil Thalaivas’ management expressed confidence in the team’s composition and are optimistic about their chances in the upcoming season. “We have built a squad that reflects our ambition to be one of the top contenders this season. With Sachin, Moien, and Amirhossein, we have the right mix of skill, experience, and strategy to make a serious impact on the mat,” said D Cheralathan, Strategy Coach.

“We have set our playing 7 and I feel it’s pretty strong now. The team is very stable and we have good backups for each player. We are expecting an aggressive performance from each player this season,” said Shushen Vashishth, CEO.