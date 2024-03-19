Tamil Selvan, Sanath sizzle for Velammal

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten century from A Tamil Selvan helped Velammal International (Panchetti) earn a thumping 244-run win over Nathella Vidhyodaya in the quarter-finals of the OCF (TCL)-Thiruvallur DCA U-16 inter-School (Knockout tournament).

Tamil Selvan scored 103 (68b, 13x4, 1x6), while Arnav Sathish contributed 98 as Velammal scored 275 for three. In reply, Nathella Vidhyodaya could manage only 31 as off-spinner B Sanath Reddy took six wickets for seven runs. In another match, RT Vetriselvan scored an unbeaten 102 (56b, 20x4, 1x6) to help his team Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) beat Velammal Vidhyalaya (Alapakkam) by 191 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Velammal International (Panchetti) 275/3 in 30 overs (A Tamil Selvan 103*, Arnav Sathish 98, R Pranav 33) bt Nathella Vidhyodaya 31 in 12 overs (B Sanath Reddy 6/7, Abhishek Rai 3/10); Ebenezer MHSS (Korattur) 269/2 in 30 overs (L Anandharooban 38, K TamilSelvam 67, RT Vetriselvan 102*, KC Krish 34*) bt Velammal Vidhyalaya (Alapakkam) 78 in 19.3 overs (M Yashwanth 30, G Prem Rathinavel 3/5, R Haniruth Sreeram 3/13); Velammal New Gen (Madhavaram) 93 in 28.2 overs (G Rubesh 51, S Karthikeyan 3/10) lost to Velammal Bodhi Campus (Ponneri) 94/6 in 17.2 overs (D Sanath 29, P R Hariharan 3/22); Ebenezer MHSS (Pudur) 152/5 in 30 overs (S Praveen Kumar 25) lost to SBOA (Anna Nagar West Extn) 155/2 in 16.2 overs (C Lokesh 70*)