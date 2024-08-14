Tamil Nadu's Ulhas signs for Serbian first division club

CHENNAI: Ulhas Satyanarayan from Kancheepuram has signed a professional contract for the upcoming season with top-tier Division 1 club Novi Pazar Salamander in the Serbian Basketball League, Košarkaška Liga Srbije (KLS) in Europe.

Ulhas thus becomes the first Indian player to compete in Division 1 in Serbia. He was previously offered his first professional contract by Gloria in the Moldovan National League Division 1, making him the first Indian to play professional basketball in Europe. He has also had a brief stint in Malta, marking his third professional contract in Europe.

The league is scheduled to commence on October 3, and Ulhas is slated to play for a minimum of three to seven months.

In the current 2024 Olympics, the Serbian team went head-to-head with the USA team, which consisted of top NBA players. Serbia ultimately won a bronze medal.

Ulhas represented India against Lebanon in a World Cup qualifier in October 2022 and also played against Jordan and Saudi Arabia in February 2023.

Additionally, Ulhas led the Westminster Dragons men’s team while pursuing his business management course in the United Kingdom.