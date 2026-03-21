Tamil Nadu’s Rajesh, Vithya clinch 400m golds

Post 2024 Paris Olympics, Ramesh was sidelined due to injuries but made a good comeback last year to clock 45.75 seconds, a season best. Manu TS representing NCOE, Trivandrum, finished second in Race A with a time of 45.96 seconds while Delhi’s Amoj Jacob won Race C with a time of 45.99 seconds and finished overall third in the men’s group. The men’s final race was divided into three groups -- A, B C.

The women’s final race was conducted in two categories -- A and B. Vithya Ramraj of Tamil Nadu won the women’s 400m Race A in 53.31 seconds. Rashdeep Kaur of JSW finished second with 53.62 seconds. Vijay Kumari GK of Karnataka won Race B, stopping the clock at 53.55 seconds and was declared overall third in the women’s 400m race.