Tamil Nadu’s Elakkiya bags Gold at Nationals, eyes Olympics 2024

CHENNAI: Elakkiya Dasan has staged a fitting comeback to the world of sprinting, seizing the gold medal in the 100m event at the ongoing National Games in Goa.

Hailing from Thanjavur, two-time National Champion Elakkiya Dasan has long harboured a profound fascination for sports. He reminisced, “During my school days, I participated in numerous athletic events, but I never managed to secure any medals. It was only in my third year of college that I started achieving success and truly delved into the world of athletics,” he said while speaking to DT Next from Goa.

The year 2018 marked Elakkiya’s breakthrough when he first made headlines by shattering the National Inter-University Championship record with an impressive 10.41s sprint, clinching both a new event record and the gold medal. Just as his prospects were looking promising, the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly halted his progress. He recounted, “I fell sick because of COVID, rendering me unable to train or compete for over a year. It was an exceptionally challenging period.”

He continued, “I had to spend another year recuperating and working on regaining my fitness. It was only a year later that I secured a silver medal at a Federation-level tournament and I found a new sense of confidence and consistency.”

In the course of this year, Elakkiya participated in four different tournaments, including the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in February, where he advanced to the semi-finals before bowing out. He also claimed both bronze and silver medals in various competitions. However, a gold medal continued to elude him until his victory in the 100m sprint at the National Games.

Reflecting on this achievement, he expressed, “The gold medal has been a long time coming, and it brings me immense joy. Yet, my aspirations extend further, and I aim to secure more championships next year. I recently signed up with the Reliance Foundation, and the invaluable exposure and top-notch facilities they provide will undoubtedly enhance my performance.”

He acknowledged the weight of responsibility on his shoulders, recognizing that he had endured a period of underperformance. As he shared his thoughts on the 100m race at the National Games, he emphasized, “In the 100m race, technique is very important. The first 20m marks the start, followed by a good acceleration, and the final 20m demands a remarkable burst of speed.”

Elakkiya’s journey was far from smooth. He lacked exposure to synthetic tracks until he relocated to Tiruchy, where he currently undergoes training. He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he received from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in the early stages of his career.

Following the conclusion of the National Games, Elakkiya will return to Tamil Nadu and embark on rigorous training with the ultimate goal of qualifying for the Paris Olympics in 2024. He shared, “The entire sports community eagerly anticipates the Olympics, set to take place next year. Athletes from around the world will converge in Paris, each with a dream of bringing home a medal for their country, and my dream aligns with theirs.” In conclusion, he exuded determination and positivity for the journey ahead.