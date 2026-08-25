Tamil Nadu’s Dhakshineswar Suresh stuns Giron in Winston-Salem

The 6-foot-5-inch Indian bested World Number 77, Marcos Giron in straight sets on Monday, 6-3, 7-5 in a contest that went just over the hour mark.

In fact, the Indian served a staggering 17 aces in the contest to pick up his first win on the ATP tour, and played at the event last year as well. The second set, however, was much trickier for the Indian, who produced winners at crucial junctures to win the second set 7-5, and win the contest.