Tamil Nadu’s Dhakshineswar Suresh stuns Giron in Winston-Salem

CHENNAI: Big-serving and hard-hitting Dhakshineswar Suresh created history, becoming the second Indian player to win at an ATP 250 level after Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who did it in 2019 at the Winston-Salem Open.
The 6-foot-5-inch Indian bested World Number 77, Marcos Giron in straight sets on Monday, 6-3, 7-5 in a contest that went just over the hour mark.
In fact, the Indian served a staggering 17 aces in the contest to pick up his first win on the ATP tour, and played at the event last year as well. The second set, however, was much trickier for the Indian, who produced winners at crucial junctures to win the second set 7-5, and win the contest.
Having lost the second round qualifier, Suresh came in as a lucky loser, registering the big win and making it to the next round.
Thus far in his career since turning pro, Suresh has two notable wins – both coming against the Netherlands side in the Davis Cup encounter in Bengaluru earlier in February, winning in singles and doubles alongside Yuki Bhambri.
His biggest challenge now will be eight-seed Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who had previously knocked the current World No 1, Jannik Sinner at French Open.
Earlier in July of 2026, the 26-year-old reached the top 400 in the singles ranking. Suresh will also be representing India at the Asian Games.