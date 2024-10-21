Tamil Nadu's Baba Indrajith gets maiden India-A call up

CHENNAI: After his personal-best season in the Ranji Trophy last year, Baba Indrajith has finally been called up for India A, alongside teammate Sai Sudharsan, for a two first- class matches against Australia A, followed up warm-up match against India (senior) in Perth.

This selection comes after Sai Kishore was previously called up for India A in the ongoing Emerging T20 series in Oman.

Maharashtra's Ruturaj Gaikwad has been chosen to lead the India A team in Australia. Following the matches against Australia A, the team will participate in an intra-squad match against the senior Indian team.

Sai Sudharsan could be a valuable asset to the senior squad as a reserve opener for India as captain Rohit Sharma, who is reportedly likely to miss a Test in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to personal reasons.