Tamil Nadu women lose to Gujarat

CHENNAI: Gujarat eased to a seven-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the sixth round of the Elite D BCCI senior women One Day Trophy in Guwahati.
Opting to bat first, TN was bowled out for 139 with skipper S Anusha top-scoring with 43.
Gujarat’s Krutikaben took three for 19. In reply, Gujarat chased down the target in 29.1 overs with skipper Simran Patel contributing 71.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 139 in 42.1 overs (S Anusha 43, Krutikaben 3/19) lost to Gujarat 140/3 in 29.1 overs (Simran Patel 71, Stuti Jani 33*)