Tamil Nadu women lose to Gujarat

Opting to bat first, TN was bowled out for 139 with skipper S Anusha top-scoring with 43.

Gujarat’s Krutikaben took three for 19. In reply, Gujarat chased down the target in 29.1 overs with skipper Simran Patel contributing 71.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 139 in 42.1 overs (S Anusha 43, Krutikaben 3/19) lost to Gujarat 140/3 in 29.1 overs (Simran Patel 71, Stuti Jani 33*)