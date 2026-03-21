Tamil Nadu women exit in semis

CHENNAI: The semifinals between Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra of the BCCI women U-23 One Day Trophy at Usha Martin Ground, Ranchi was abandoned because of rain with Maharashtra placed at 18 for no loss in 3 overs.
Earlier, TN was bowled out for 125 with Maharashtra off-spinner Aachal Agarwal taking four for 16 and left-arm spinner Gayatri Survase picking up three for 21.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 125 in 45.2 overs (NS Subhaharini 32, Aachal Agarwal 4/16, Gayatri Survase 3/21) vs Maharashtra 18/0 in 3 overs – when rain stopped play
RESULT: No result. Maharashtra advanced to the finals by virtue of more points in League stage (MAHA 20, TN 16)