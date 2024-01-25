Tamil Nadu wins team double in KIYG squash

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded a historic double, winning both the boys’ and girls’ team crowns in the Khelo India Youth Games squash competition at the Indian Squash & Triathlon Academy here on Wednesday.

Squash made its debut in the ongoing sixth edition of the national-level KIYG, and the hosts added the team honours in spectacular fashion to the five individual medals – one gold & four bronze.

Top seeded TN boys, comprising Arihant KS, Sandhesh PR, Meyyappan L and Shiven Agarwal, beat Uttar Pradesh 2-0 in the final, with Sandhesh edging out Ansh Tripathi 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5 and Arihant putting it past Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10 to avenge his loss in the individual competition.

The TN girls, also the top seeds and consisting of individual champion Pooja Arthi R, Shameena Riaz, Deepika V and Ananya Narayan, brushed side Maharashtra 2-0, with Shameena defeating Anika Dubey 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 and Pooja beating Nirupama Dubey 10-12, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8.

FINAL RESULTS:

BOYS: TN bt UP 2-0 (Sandhesh PR bt Ansh Tripathi 11-8, 11-7, 5-11, 9-11, 11-5; Arihant KS bt Aryan Pratap Singh 11-4, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9, 12-10).

GIRLS: TN bt Maharashtra 2-0 (Shameena Riaz bt Anika Dubey 11-8, 11-3, 7-11, 11-9; Pooja Arthi R bt Nirupama Dubey 10-12, 11-7, 5-11, 11-5, 11-8).

Gold for TN in High Jump

Tamil Nadu’s C Tharun Vikash leaped 2.01m to win the gold medal in the Boys - High Jump event. Praveena Rajesh bagged the girls triple jump gold medal.

Silver and Bronze in Mallakhamb

K Boomika of TN bagged the silver medal in Pole Mallakhamb with a total of 8.25 points with Maharashtra’s Sayee Shinde (8.35 pts) taking home the gold and her state-mate Palak Churi (8.20 pts) bagging the bronze.

In boy’s Rope Mallakhamb, KV Rohit Sai Ram won the bronze medal with a score of 8.50

TN girls, boys secure spots in basketball final

In Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu girls and boys team stayed on course for a gold medal with convincing victories in their respective semi-finals.

While the girls team defeated Madhya Pradesh 78-65, the boys got the better of Punjab 75-61.

In the girl’s semi-final clash, Tamil Nadu skipper Harima Sundari M top scored for the winners with a total of 36 points, including 14 rebounds.

In Volleyball, which started at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, Tamil women defeated Gujarat 25-16, 25-17, 25-23 in its opening Group B clash.