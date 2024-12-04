Tamil Nadu wins FICCI award for best state promoting sports

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu was awarded the ‘Best State Promoting Sports’ award at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) India Sports Awards 2024 in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The award was formally handed over to Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at the State Secretariat in Chennai. Under the current regime, the state has undertaken several initiatives for the benefit of sports, including providing incentives to athletes, improving sports infrastructure, and offering quality training. It also distributed sports equipment worth Rs 85.99 crore to 12,525 village panchayats.