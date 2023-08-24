Tamil Nadu U-19 takes sizeable lead against Jharkhand

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu U-19 took a first innings lead of 152 runs against Jharkhand on the third day of the warm-up game here on Wednesday.

Resuming from its overnight score of 152 for one, Tamil Nadu was bowled out for 304 with RS Ambrish scoring 89. Jharkhand’s Abhishek Yadav took five wickets for 97 runs. No play was possible in the U-23 match between the two teams due to overnight rain and wet outfield.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu (U-23) 341 in 120.1 overs vs Jharkhand (U-23) 224/7 in 56.5 overs (Prabhat Kumar Yadav 52, Rajandeep Singh 113, H Prashid Akash 3/34); Jharkhand (U-19) 196 in 58.1 overs and 28/1 in 14 overs vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 304 in 97.4 overs (RK Jayant 72, RS Ambrish 89, G Siddharth 53*, Abhishek Yadav 5/97, Tanish Choubey 3/42)