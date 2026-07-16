Tamil Nadu targets 15 Olympic medals by 2036: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: At the inauguration of Yonex Sunrise All India Senior Ranking Badminton Tournament 2026, Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works and Sports Development, Aadhav Arjuna, revealed that the state is targeting a minimum of 15 Olympics medals by 2036.
Arjuna revealed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved several key proposals relating to sports development and is committed to creating world-class sports infrastructure across Tamil Nadu. Yet at the same, the minister revealed that the state is still lacking infrastructure available, in comparison to states like Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.
Highlighting the Government's long-term vision, the minister said plans are underway to establish an Olympic Bhavan, dedicated offices for sports associations, specialised academies and world-class training centres at the Nehru Stadium complex.
New sports academies are also proposed in districts including Dharmapuri, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam. Infrastructure and coaching facilities for all 38 Olympic disciplines will be developed with support from international experts.
Stating that no athlete from Tamil Nadu has won an Olympic medal in the 125-year history of the Olympic Games, the Minister declared that the Government's goal is to secure at least 15 Olympic medals for Tamil Nadu by 2036. He assured that all necessary funding, infrastructure and coaching support would be provided to achieve this ambitious target.