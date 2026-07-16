Tamil Nadu targets 15 Olympic medals by 2036: Minister Aadhav Arjuna

Arjuna revealed that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has approved several key proposals relating to sports development and is committed to creating world-class sports infrastructure across Tamil Nadu. Yet at the same, the minister revealed that the state is still lacking infrastructure available, in comparison to states like Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat.

Highlighting the Government's long-term vision, the minister said plans are underway to establish an Olympic Bhavan, dedicated offices for sports associations, specialised academies and world-class training centres at the Nehru Stadium complex.