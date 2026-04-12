Tamil Nadu surfers dominate inaugural national championships hosted in Andamans

In the surfing, men’s open category, a total of 38 surfers competed across 10 heats in Round 1. Out of these, 20 surfers advanced directly to Round 3 by finishing in the top two positions in their respective heats, while the remaining 18 surfers competed in the repechage (Round 2) on Day 2.

In the surfing women’s open category, additional surfers who advanced to the quarterfinals include Devi Ramanathan (2.93), Sandhya Arun (2.80), Nitisha Sethia (3.46), Riva Aurora (4.16), and Arti S (3.24).