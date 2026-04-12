Tamil Nadu: Summer sports camps for students from April 17

CHENNAI: To help students utilise their vacation productively, the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority (SDAT) will organise summer sports training camps across the State from April 17 to May 1.
In Chennai, the camps will be held at modern sports facilities, including Nehru Park Sports Complex, Mogappair Sports Complex, Kalaignar Centenary Boxing Academy at Gopalapuram, mini sports arenas, Kolathur sports facilities, RK Nagar Sports Complex of the SDAT, Kalaignar Centenary Sports Complex on Lime Kiln Road at Korukkupet, and Kannikapuram playground.
Students below 18 years of age are eligible to participate. The registration fee for the Chennai camps is Rs 500. Training sessions will be conducted twice daily, in the morning and evening. Participants will receive nutritious food, including eggs, milk and biscuits, every day. Participation certificates will also be issued to all attendees.
The camps will feature scientific coaching by sports experts and professional trainers. Talented players will be identified and recommended for advanced training and admission to sports hostels. For further details, participants can contact the respective sports facility offices or the Aadukalam Information Centre at the headquarters on 9514000777.
In addition, free summer sports camps will be organised in all districts of Tamil Nadu, except Chennai, during the same period. Students under 18 years can attend these camps free of cost. Similar facilities, including scientific coaching, nutritious refreshments, and participation certificates, will be provided. Talented players will be guided towards continued training and hostel admissions. For more information, students may contact their respective District Sports and Youth Welfare Officers.