Tamil Nadu: Summer sports camps for students from April 17

In Chennai, the camps will be held at modern sports facilities, including Nehru Park Sports Complex, Mogappair Sports Complex, Kalaignar Centenary Boxing Academy at Gopalapuram, mini sports arenas, Kolathur sports facilities, RK Nagar Sports Complex of the SDAT, Kalaignar Centenary Sports Complex on Lime Kiln Road at Korukkupet, and Kannikapuram playground.

Students below 18 years of age are eligible to participate. The registration fee for the Chennai camps is Rs 500. Training sessions will be conducted twice daily, in the morning and evening. Participants will receive nutritious food, including eggs, milk and biscuits, every day. Participation certificates will also be issued to all attendees.