Tamil Nadu storms into quarters of Ranji Trophy

SALEM: Tamil Nadu earned a resounding nine-wicket win over Punjab in the seventh and last league match of the Elite ‘C’ of the Ranji Trophy at Salem Cricket Foundation Ground to advance to the quarter-finals here on Monday. By virtue of this win, Tamil Nadu finished top of its group with 28 points with four wins, one loss and two defeats. Tamil Nadu will take on Saurashtra in the last eight stage in Coimbatore, beginning on February 23.

Resuming from its overnight score of 180 for four, Punjab added a further 51 runs before getting all out for 231 in 64.2 overs. Nehal Wadhera was the top scorer with 109 (107b, 12x4, 4x6). Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore took four wickets for 80 runs, while fellow left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram scalped three for 52.

Off-spinner Pradosh Ranjan Paul chipped in with three for 23 to limit Punjab’s lead to 70. The host raced to its target in just seven overs with N Jagadeesan unbeaten on 26 (18b, 3x4, 1x6), and Pradosh remaining not out on 22 (9b, 3x4, 1x6) as the duo added 37 runs for the unbroken second wicket. Opener S Lokeshwar got out for 19 (15b, 4x4). Batter B Indrajith received the player of the match award.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 435 & 71/1 in 7 overs bt Punjab 274 & 231 in 64.2 overs (N Wadhera 109, R Sai Kishore 4/80, S Ajith Ram 3/52, PR Paul 3/23) POINTS: Tamil Nadu 6 (28); Punjab 0 (9) Vidarbha, Andhra qualify for knockout stages

Spin bowling all-rounder Aditya Sarwate produced another impressive show as Vidarbha registered a comfortable 115-run win over Haryana on the fourth and final day to qualify for the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals from group A.

Vidarbha (33) grabbed six points from what was its fifth win in the tournament to finish on top of Group A and was followed by Saurashtra (29).

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh will join 41-time champion Mumbai in the quarterfinals after escaping with a draw against Kerala.Andhra finished with 26 points from seven games, while Mumbai topped the Group with 37 points from as many matches.

Despite conceding three points to Kerala on the basis of first innings lead, the draw was enough for Andhra to make the knockout stage.