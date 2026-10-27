Tamil Nadu sprinter Neil Samraj breaks U18 200m national record

Neil’s gold-medal winning time of 21.03 seconds was better than the three-year-old previous national mark of 21.08 seconds set by Abhay Singh.

Neil emerged as the most successful sprinter in the men’s U18 category. He had also won the 100m gold with a national record (U18) time of 10.45 seconds. He was declared the best athlete in the men’s U18 group.

Tamil Nadu’s Bhavana G won the gold medal in the U20 women's section with a time of 23.82 seconds, bettering the previous meet record of 24.05 seconds.

Tamil Nadu won the overall team championships with 317.2 points, while Haryana was second with 303 points.