Tamil Nadu spinners shine against Vidarbha

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu bowlers called the shots restricting Vidarbha to 162 on the first day of the fourth round of the Elite Group D of the men’s U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy match at Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Vidarbha managed 162 with opener Sarvesh Ikhankar top-scoring with 46. TN’s left-arm spinner BK Kishore scalped five wickets for 50 runs, his maiden fifer of the tournament. Off-spinner and skipper J Hemchudeshan picked up four wickets for 33 runs.

Hemchudeshan has so far taken 26 wickets in four games, including a hat-trick in the previous match. At one stage, Vidarbha was 63 for no loss, before losing its way with TN spinners sharing nine wickets between them. In reply, TN was 99 for three at stumps with opener Soumodeep Arvind Manna scoring 47.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 162 in 66 overs (Sarvesh Ikhankar 46, R Shubh 26, Krish Sonkusre 36, BK Kishore 5/50, J Hemchudeshan 4/33) vs Tamil Nadu 99/3 in 31 overs (Soumodeep Arvind Manna 47, V Shavin 38 batting)