Tamil Nadu secures vital lead in Ranji match

CHENNAI: M Shahrukh Khan hit a stroke-filled 86 (114b, 12x4, 2x6) in the role of an opener to help Tamil Nadu take a vital first innings lead against Railways in the fifth round of the Elite D Ranji Trophy match in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

At close of the second day’s play, TN was placed at 324 for six, having secured a lead of 95 runs. Resuming from its overnight score of 19 for no loss, TN’s openers Shahrukh and N Jagadeesan put on 137 runs in 35 overs before the former was dismissed by Shivam Chaudhary.

Jagadeesan continued his rich vein of form compiling yet another half-century. The wicketkeeper-batter made a valuable 56 (117b, 5x4) before falling victim to Chaudhary. Vijay Shankar experienced a rare blip getting out for 11 (24b, 1x4). At 160 for three things looked a little dicey for TN but Pradosh Ranjan Paul and C Andre Siddarth calmed the nerves by stitching together 74 priceless runs for the fourth wicket.

Pradosh was the first to depart but not before making a vital 38 (80b, 4x4). Himanshu Sangwan nailed the crucial wicket with the score on 234. The young and promising Andre Siddarth notched up 78 (133b, 13x4) and on the company of Mohamed Ali, batting on 37 (75b, 4x4), added another 74 runs that helped TN go past Railways’ score of 229. Andre was finally dismissed by Kunal Yadav.

TN received another jolt quickly with R Sonu Yadav getting out cheaply for 4 (12b, 1x4) with barely a couple of overs remaining. Spinner S Ajith Ram made sure his side didn’t lose another wicket as he remained unbeaten on 6 (6b, 1x4).

Brief Scores: Railways 229 in 80.2 overs vs Tamil Nadu 324/6 in 93 overs (M Shahrukh Khan 86, Andre Siddarth 78, N Jagadeesan 56); end of day two.