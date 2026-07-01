Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 set to begin August 4

The second phase of the tournament will run through from August 18 to 28, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. TNCA hasn’t yet announced details about the tickets, with the announcement expected to happen in due course of time.

As previously reported, some high-profile stars such as Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Ravichandran Ashwin have all been released by the franchise, with two of them having announced retirement from Indian cricket. The auction for the upcoming edition will take place on Friday (July 3), with a total of 783 players registering themselves for the tournament, with ten of them in ‘B’ category, six in the ‘C’ category and 767 players in the ‘D’ category.

Kavin R, Shoaib Mohammed Khan, Ajay Krishnan and Periyasamy are some of the top names available at the upcoming TNPL Auction. Last year, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans won the tournament, besting Dindigul Dragons in the final by a whopping margin of 118 runs.