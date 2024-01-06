Tamil Nadu pacers impress against Gujarat on first day of Ranji Trophy

VALSAD: Pacers M Mohammed (5/44) and Sandeep Warrier (4/57) took nine wickets between them as Tamil Nadu skittled out Gujarat for an under-par 236 in the first innings of the Group C of the Ranji Trophy here on Friday.

Umang Kumar top-scored for Gujarat with 76 off 110 balls (11x4, 3x6) and he received good backing from Manan Hingrajia (65, 159 balls; 9x4, 1x6).

But none of the batters could convert the starts. Tamil Nadu is yet to start its first innings.

Elsewhere, pacer Vasuki Koushik’s seven-wicket haul and an unbeaten fifty by Devdutt Padikkal helped Karnataka gain complete command over Punjab.

Koushik made good use of the conditions to grab seven for 41 that helped Karnataka bundle out Punjab for a paltry 152 for in the first innings.

In reply, the host reached 142 for 3 at close as Padikkal made an unbeaten 80 in as many balls with 14 hits to the fence.

Padikkal added 76 runs for the second wicket with opener Ravikumar Samarth.

For Punjab, Nehal Wadhera offered a semblance of fight with 44 off 79 balls with seven fours.

Meanwhile, pacer Yuvraj Singh grabbed five for 10 from 11.3 overs as Railways shot out Chandigarh for a meagre 96 and then reached 73 for no loss at close in the first innings as bad light played spoilsport.

BRIEF SCORES: Gujarat (1st innings) 236 in 72.3 overs (Umang Kumar 76, Manan Hingrajia 65, Mohammed 5/44, Sandeep Warrier 4/57) vs Tamil Nadu