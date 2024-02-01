Tamil Nadu makes maiden podium finish

CHENNAI: The 6th edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, which marked Tamil Nadu’s rise as a sporting powerhouse in just a few years, culminated in a spectacular ceremony replete with music and dance, here on Wednesday.

The State earned its first podium finish, securing second place with an impressive tally of 98 medals, trailing behind Maharashtra in terms of number of golds. In absolute numbers, Haryana inched ahead with 103 medals overall, thanks to more bronzes that its athletes secured.

A staggering 5,400 young athletes from every nook and corner of the country descended upon Tamil Nadu, showcasing their prowess across 26 various sporting disciplines. Tamil Nadu hosted the largest contingent, fielding around 600 athletes — an unprecedented number in the history of Khelo India Youth Games.

Artistes perform live on stage on the closing night

Delivering his address as the chief guest, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur lauded the event as a historic moment, emphasising that the incredible participation of the young athletes instilled optimism for the future of sports in the nation.



During the closing ceremony of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad back in 2022, Chief Minister MK Stalin had shared the government plan to transform Tamil Nadu into a sporting hub. As the curtains fell on the national-level tournament, Tamil Nadu not only fulfilled this promise but did so in style, hosting prestigious events such as the Squash World Cup and Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, and also etched its name in history as the first southern State to host Khelo India Youth Games.

State Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin attributed the State’s outstanding success to the Chief Minister’s Trophy, which engaged over 3.7 lakh players. Athletes sponsored by the Tamil Nadu Champions Foundation bagged eight medals in this year’s Khelo India edition.

Aarathy Kasturi Raj, an Asian Games medallist, led the athletes’ contingent, symbolising Tamil Nadu’s burgeoning stature in the realm of sports. The State took pride in celebrating the participation of 48 athletes from Tamil Nadu in the Hangzhou Asian Games the previous year, with an impressive 20 of them clinching medals.

The grand crescendo of the evening manifested in the trophy presentation. Union Minister Anurag Thakur presented the winners’ trophy to the representatives of Team Maharashtra, while the Tamil Nadu contingent, led by Member Secretary SDAT Meghanatha Reddy and General Manager Mercy Regina, proudly accepted the runners-up trophy, marking the glorious conclusion of a historic chapter in Tamil Nadu’s sporting journey.

There was a showcase of culture and music on the list for the closing night and everyone in attendance cheered on to an incredible mash-up of songs sung in different languages performed live with fireworks lighting up the stage.

The closing performance also featured dancers from different age groups, setting the stage ablaze with their skillful moves, incorporating props representing various sports played at the Khelo India Youth Games. There was also an audio-visual presentation highlighting the history and legacy of the Tamil language.

Udhayanidhi announces Kalaignar Sports Kit initiative

As Tamil Nadu finished second at the Khelo India Youth Games, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin pointed out that sports is for everyone, and everyone should get an equal chance to enjoy them.

As part of the Kalaignar centenary celebrations, Udhayanidhi announced the ‘Kalaignar Sports Kit’ initiative that would benefit over 12,000 village panchayats across the State.

“Our government has been providing books to students for their education. Likewise, to help them excel in sports, we will now provide them with sports goods and kits,” said Udhayanidhi. The Minister would launch this initiative in Tiruchy on February 7.







