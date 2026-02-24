Tamil Nadu make CK Nayudu semis

CHANDIGARH: Tamil Nadu entered the semi finals of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy (U-23) Elite Cricket Tournament by virtue of first innings lead over Punjab as the match ended in a draw at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu, who were down two wickets for 25 in the second innings overnight managed to hold on for a draw, thanks to a stubborn 71 by Kiran Karthikeyan.
Tamil Nadu at the end of the day had made 190 for 6 in 82 overs, when stumps were drawn.
Tamil Nadu will take on Chattisgarh in the semi finals, starting March 1.
Brief scores:
Tamil Nadu 399 & 190/6 in 82 overs (Kiran Karthikeyan 71, Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 59 not out ) drew with Punjab 330