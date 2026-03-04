Tamil Nadu inches closer to final

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has moved into a position of strength on the third day of the semifinals of the men;s U-23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Chhattisgarh in Raipur on Tuesday.
TN secured a first innings lead of 136 runs on the back of an impressive bowling effort from left-arm spinner P Vignesh who took five for 42, his fourth five-wicket haul of the season.
Chhattisgarh lost its last six wickets for just 22 runs. In its second innings, TN was placed at 193/8 with opener SR Athish scoring 51 (76b, 5x4,2x6). TN extended its overall lead to 329 runs.
BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 322 & 193/8 in 67 overs (SR Athish 51, KTA Madhava Prasad 37, RK Jayant 31, Varun Singh Bhuie 3/72) vs Chhattisgarh 186 in 91.1 overs (Ayush Pandey 39, Sahil Rajat Shariff 45, P Vignesh 5/42)