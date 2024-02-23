Tamil Nadu in knockouts: after seven years; eyes semis spot

CHENNAI: After a seven-year absence, Tamil Nadu returns to the Ranji Trophy knockouts, facing defending champions Saurashtra in a high-stake quarter-final at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore, on Friday.

Both teams have displayed formidable performances, winning four out of its seven outings in the group stage to secure their quarter-final berths. Tamil Nadu, topping the Group C table with 28 points, will look to continue its winning momentum coming into the final eight as they take on Saurashtra, who comes into the quarter-final after a dominant victory by an innings and 243 runs against Manipur. Sai Kishore’s men will look to capitalise on the home advantage, having secured two commanding victories on the same ground during the group stage, with opener N Jagadeesan exhibiting scintillating 200 plus knocks in both games. The good form of Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar is excellent news for TN, as they will be facing a fierce bowling attack, especially from left-arm orthodox bowler Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, who stands as the third-highest wicket-taker in this Ranji Trophy season.