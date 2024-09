Tamil Nadu in a spot of bother

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu struggled against Maharashtra on the first day of the second round of the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial tournament in Bengaluru on Monday.

Asked to bat first, TN was bowled out for 165 with wicket-keeper SR Athish top-scoring with 54 (76b, 5x4, 2x6). Maharashtra medium pacer Pradeep Dadhe scalped five for 37, while left-arm spinner Hitesh Walunj took three for 34. In reply, Maharashtra reached 160 for two with Sachin Dhas batting on 63 (93b, 6x4, 1x6). Sachin was involved in a 105-run partnership for the second wicket with Murtaza Trunkwala who made 65 (70b, 9x4, 2x6).

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu CA 165 in 46.2 overs (SR Athish 54, Pradeep Dadhe 5/37, Hitesh Walunj 3/34) vs Maharashtra CA 160/2 in 36 overs (Murtaza Trunkwala 65, Sachin Dhas 63 batting)