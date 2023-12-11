Tamil Nadu in a position of strength

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has moved into a position of strength against Gujarat on the third day of the fourth round of the men’s U-19 Elite Group B of the Cooch Behar Trophy at TNCA Academy in Theni on Sunday. Off-spinner R Pravin came up with a brilliant spell of seven for 108, his first fifer in the tournament, to give Tamil Nadu a hefty lead of 99 runs as Gujarat was bowled out for 277. Debutant Luv Padhiyar was the top scorer for Gujarat with 86 (193b, 11x4). At the close of play, TN reached 89 for two extending its lead to 188 runs. Opener Abhinav Kannan scored 52 (68b, 5x4, 1x6).

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 376 & 89/2 in 34 overs (Abhinav Kannan 52, KTA Madhava Prasad 29, Jay Solanki 2/26) vs Gujarat 277 in 100.5 overs (Vedant Trivedi 31, Luv Padhiyar 86, Purav Pujara 46, R Pravin 7/108)