Tamil Nadu, Gujarat match evenly poised

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu off-spinner R Pravin took three wickets for 40 runs against Gujarat on the second day of the fourth round of the men’s U-19 of the Elite Group B of the Cooch Behar Trophy at TNCA Academy in Theni on Saturday.

At the close of play, Gujarat was 128 for three with Luv Padhiyar batting on 41. Earlier, TN, resuming from its overnight score of 271 for three, was bowled out for 376 with Akshay R Sarangdhar getting out for 149 (328b, 20x4). Gujarat’s left-arm bowlers Khilan Patel (4/113) and Jay Solanki (3/88) shared seven wickets between them.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 376 in 134.3 overs (Abhinav Kannan 106, Akshay R Sarangdhar 149, Khilan Patel 4/113, Jay Solanki 3/88) vs Gujarat 128/3 in 47 overs (Luv Padhiyar 41 batting, R Pravin 3/40)