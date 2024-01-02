Tamil Nadu enters Cooch Behar Trophy semis

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu advanced to the semifinals of the Cooch Behar Trophy on the basis of its better position in the league table as its match against Maharashtra ended in a draw with first innings remaining unfinished in Coimbatore on Monday.

TN will take on Karnataka in Belgaum from January 5. TN’s S Mohamed Ali scored a mammoth 233 (497b, 16x4, 4x6), while KTA Madhava Prasad remained unbeaten on 138 (549b, 12x4, 1x6) as the two added a record 358 runs for the fourth wicket.

BRIEF SCORES: Maharashtra 489 drew with Tamil Nadu 475/4 in 212 overs (S Shrenik 40, S Mohamed Ali 233, KTA Madhava Prasad 138 not out, Kiran Chormale 3/110)