Tamil Nadu draws with Gujarat

CHENNAI: The fourth round of the Cooch Behar Trophy between Tamil Nadu and Gujarat ended in a draw with Tamil Nadu taking the lead in the first innings. In the second Innings Tamil Nadu’s opener Abhinav Kannan scored 52 but got out by Jay Solanki who got an outstanding fifer. In the end of the final day Gujarat scored 101 for 4 with its captain Aksh Dave 43 not out.

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 376 and 215 in 76 overs (Abhinav Kannan 52, P Vignesh 46, Jay Solanki 5/76, Khilan Patel 3/76) drew with Gujarat 277 and 101/4 in 45 overs (Aksh Dave 43*); Match drawn.