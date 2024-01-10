Tamil Nadu continues to dominate against Chhattisgarh

CHENNAI: The penultimate day of the Elite Group D match between Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh had a delayed start due to rain, with Chhattisgarh getting a poor getaway in its first innings losing seven wickets with just 177 runs.

VP Diran and Vidyuth bagged three wickets each to unsettle Chhattisgarh.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 502/8 decl. Vs Chhattisgarh 177/7 in 52.2 overs (Ayush Pandey 77, V P Diran 3/59, P Vidyuth 3/34); bad light stopped further play.