Tamil Nadu continues to dominate against Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh getting a poor getaway in its first innings losing seven wickets with just 177 runs

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Jan 2024 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-09 21:00:21.0  )
CHENNAI: The penultimate day of the Elite Group D match between Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh had a delayed start due to rain, with Chhattisgarh getting a poor getaway in its first innings losing seven wickets with just 177 runs.

VP Diran and Vidyuth bagged three wickets each to unsettle Chhattisgarh.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 502/8 decl. Vs Chhattisgarh 177/7 in 52.2 overs (Ayush Pandey 77, V P Diran 3/59, P Vidyuth 3/34); bad light stopped further play.

