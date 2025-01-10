Tamil Nadu clinches Cooch Behar Trophy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu clinched the Cooch Behar Trophy against Gujarat by virtue of a 33-run first innings lead on the fourth day of the men’s U-19 final at Motera, Ahmedabad on Friday.

After losing the season’s opener to Punjab, TN went on to win four matches in a row in the league stage. In the knockout phase, Tamil Nadu recorded outright wins over Delhi in pre-quarterfinals, Punjab in quarterfinals and Maharashtra in semifinals.

The last time TN won Cooch Behar Trophy was in 1991-92 when it shared the trophy with Uttar Pradesh. S Sriram was the captain then and in the same season TN also won Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) with Sriram again leading the side.

As for this match, resuming from its overnight score of 358 for seven, TN added another 55 runs before getting bowled out for 413. Gujarat declared its second innings at 172 for seven in 25.1 overs, setting TN a target of 140 runs in 40 overs. TN reached 55 for one in 21 overs when stumps were drawn.

TN off-spinner J Hemchudeshan topped the bowling charts, taking 47 wickets in the season.

Players who have contributed more than 300 runs & 20 plus wickets for TN in this season: (Skipper) Abhinav Kannan (547 runs + 12 Ct), Akshay Sarangdhar (455 runs + 13 Ct), KV Raghav (395 runs), S Shrenik (374 runs)-(WK: 12 Ct + 4 St), BK Kishore (38 wkts) &R Pravin (301 runs + 24wkts + 10 Ct)

Brief scores: Gujarat 380 & 172/7 decl. in 25.1 overs (Maulyaraj Chavda 49, Rudra P Patel 33, Nishit Gohil 42, RS Ambrish 2/50) drew with Tamil Nadu 413 in 150.1 overs (S Shrenik 37, KV Raghav 27, BK Kishore 54, RS Ambrish 85, RK Jayant 91, R Pravin 42, Keval Patel 3/116, Khilan Patel 5/164) & 55/1 in 21 overs

Player of the Final: RK Jayant (Tamil Nadu)

Player of the Series: Khilan Patel (Gujarat)