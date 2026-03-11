Tamil Nadu clinches CK Nayudu trophy

Hosts Tamil Nadu won their four-day final within three days as Maharashtra were bundled out for 161 in the second innings.

This was Tamil Nadu’s maiden title triumph in the CK Nayudu tournament.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu had gained a convincing first innings lead after scoring 334 all out in reply to Maharashtra’s 238 all out.

In the second innings on the third day, Maharashtra appeared good on 126 for 3 in the 37th over at one stage, but lost seven wickets to be all out for 161.

Hosts Tamil Nadu were set a target of 66 runs for victory, which they achieved in 20 overs for a seven-wicket win.

Tamil Nadu’s Kiran Karthikeyan was adjudged the player of the match, while Sachin Rathi was named the player of the tournament.

TNCA honorary secretary, U Bhagwandas Rao, gave away the trophies, while S Sharath, Chairman, National Junior Selection Committee (BCCI), graced the occasion.