Tamil Nadu clinches CK Nayudu trophy

DINDIGUL: Tamil Nadu defeated Maharashtra in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Under-23 cricket Elite League final at the NPR College Ground at Natham in Dindigul on Wednesday.
Hosts Tamil Nadu won their four-day final within three days as Maharashtra were bundled out for 161 in the second innings.
This was Tamil Nadu’s maiden title triumph in the CK Nayudu tournament.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu had gained a convincing first innings lead after scoring 334 all out in reply to Maharashtra’s 238 all out.
In the second innings on the third day, Maharashtra appeared good on 126 for 3 in the 37th over at one stage, but lost seven wickets to be all out for 161.
Hosts Tamil Nadu were set a target of 66 runs for victory, which they achieved in 20 overs for a seven-wicket win.
Tamil Nadu’s Kiran Karthikeyan was adjudged the player of the match, while Sachin Rathi was named the player of the tournament.
TNCA honorary secretary, U Bhagwandas Rao, gave away the trophies, while S Sharath, Chairman, National Junior Selection Committee (BCCI), graced the occasion.
Top performers for the winners in the tournament were Kiran Karthikeyan (668 runs), VP Amith Sathvik (553 runs), Manav Parakh (428 runs), KTA Madhava Prasad (424 runs, RK Jayant (412 runs) and M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (400 runs).
Brief scores: Maharashtra 238 & 161 in 53.2 overs (Niraj Joshi 55, Arshin Kulkarni 44, P Vignesh 3 for 42, Sachin Rathi 3 for 57) lost to Tamil Nadu 334 in 115.5 overs
(SR Athish 35, G Govinth 31, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 44, Kiran Karthikeyan 86 , S Mohamed Ali 31, Manav Parakh 47, Abhishek Nishad 4/71, Kiran Chormale 3/62) and 67 for 3 in 20 overs (Vicky Ostwal 3/32) by7 wickets.