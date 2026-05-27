Tamil Nadu chess talents bag big in CW Championship

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s young chess talents from Hatsun Sports Academy have taken centre stage at the Commonwealth Chess Championship 2026 in Sri Lanka. The players secured an impressive five medals in the Rapid segment, marking a strong start to its international campaign.
Leading the charge were Tamizh Amudhan S and Meha, who claimed Gold Medals in their respective categories. In the U-10 Boys category, chess prodigy Tamizh, who recently crossed the 2000 Elo mark at just eight years old, won the Gold Medal.
In the U-12 Girls division, Meha secured another Gold Medal. Further strengthening the medal tally, Nandish earned a Silver Medal in the highly competitive U-18 Boys category.
In the senior youth divisions, Marium (U-20 Girls) and Kritan (Under-20 Boys) claimed Silver and Bronze Medals. Following the high-intensity Rapid segment, the grandmasters-in-the-making continued their dominant run through the Classical and Blitz championships, securing 8 additional medals. Notably, Tamizh Amudhan S, Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati, Meha Arin A, and Marium Fatima claimed 4 medals in the Classical segment.