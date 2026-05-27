Tamil Nadu chess talents bag big in CW Championship

In the U-12 Girls division, Meha secured another Gold Medal. Further strengthening the medal tally, Nandish earned a Silver Medal in the highly competitive U-18 Boys category.

In the senior youth divisions, Marium (U-20 Girls) and Kritan (Under-20 Boys) claimed Silver and Bronze Medals. Following the high-intensity Rapid segment, the grandmasters-in-the-making continued their dominant run through the Classical and Blitz championships, securing 8 additional medals. Notably, Tamizh Amudhan S, Modith Aaroh Mutyalapati, Meha Arin A, and Marium Fatima claimed 4 medals in the Classical segment.