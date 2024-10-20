Tamil Nadu beats Odisha by 5 wickets

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu earned a five-wicket win over Odisha in the third round of Group A of the BCCI senior women’s T20 at Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Odisha could only manage 91 with TN skipper and leg-spinner SB Keerthana (3/19) and left-arm spinner KN Ramyashri (3/13) sharing six wickets between them. In reply, TN chased down the target with one over to spare as openers Arshi Choudhary (44) and L Nethra (21) laid a strong foundation with a 64-run partnership in 11 overs. Tanmayee Behera’s brilliant spell of three for 10 went in vain.

Brief scores: Odisha 91 in 19.4 overs (Sushree Dibyadarshini 28, SB Keerthana 3/19, KN Ramyashri 3/13, S Anusha 2/23) lost to Tamil Nadu 92/5 in 19 overs (Arshi Choudhary 44, L Nethra 21, Tanmayee Behera 3/10)