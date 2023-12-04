Tamil Nadu beats Madhya Pradesh

THANE: Tamil Nadu got back to winning ways with a 17-run win over Madhya Pradesh in the Group E of the Vijay Hazare Trophy match here on Sunday. After losing to Punjab in its previous match, this victory helped TN move up to third in the table with four wins in five matches and has 16 points.

Opting to bat first, TN scored 195 with B Indrajith top-scoring with 92 (115b, 4x4, 2x6). TN bowlers, led by R Sai Kishore (3/25) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/40), combined well to bowl out MP for 178. MP’s Rajat Patidar scored 73 (103b, 1x4, 3x6) but it went in vain.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 195 in 49.5 overs (B Indrajith 92) bt Madhya Pradesh 178 in 47.4 overs (R Patidar 73, R Sai Kishore 3/25, V Chakravarthy 3/40)