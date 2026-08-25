Tamil Nadu announces 30-member Ranji Trophy probables

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced a 30-member Ranji Trophy probables, on Tuesday (August 25), with seasoned left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar being one of the bigger names to miss out for the upcoming season.
Gurjpaneet Singh is tasked with the responsibility of shouldering the pace-bowling unit after veteran Sandeep Warrier switched allegiance to Chhattisgarh before the start of the new season. Deepesh Devendran, one of the fastest pacers in the state and an exciting prospect, too has been named in the probables.
Alongside that, the release also confirmed that, “a separate set of “Development Fast Bowlers” for both age categories have been included for the preparatory camp aimed at providing promising pace bowlers a high-performance environment, while enabling them to train alongside the state's probables.”
Ranji Trophy Probables: N Jagadeesan, B Sai Sudharsan, R Vimal Khumar, B Sachin, Tushar Raheja, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, B Indrajith, C Andre Siddarth, G Ajitesh, Adittya Varadharajan, M Mithul Raj, U Mukilesh, S Radhakrishnan, MS Washington Sundar, S Nidhish Rajagopal, R Sonu Yadav, Manav Parakh, Gurjapneet Singh, P Saravana Kumar, RD Pranav Ragavendra, G Govinth, H Trilok Nag, A Esakkimuthu, D Deepesh, R Sai Kishore, P Vidyuth, S Ajith Ram, B Aaditya, J Hemchudeshan, R Srinivasan
Ranji Development Squad: S Rajalingam, S Surya Anand, TD Lokesh Raj, M Ashwin, G Kishoor, V Yudheeswaran, B Emmanuel Cherian, M Mathivanan, Ashwanth Valthapa
Col CK Nayudu Trophy Probables: SR Athish, KTA. Madhava Prasad, P Khush Bardia, Kiran Karthikeyan, RK Jayant, K Abhinav, A Badrinath, R Javed Mohammed, Siddarth Prakash, M Bharath, S Mohamed Ali, K Om Nitin Karthikeyan, Sunny Sandhu, RS Ambrish, M Mohana Prasath, VS Karthick Manikandan, K Veerraviswa, CV Achyuth, VP Diran, Sakthi Karuppasamy, Charan Chunduru, Sachin Rathi, P Vignesh, R Bharat Srinivas, R Pravin
Col CK Nayudu Development Squad: K Kevin Romario, B Sachin, D Alfred Jacob, Shyaam Sundar, Vedansh Bhavesh Shah, RI Kingstein, Suyash Dwivedi, T Akash Manikandan, K Sanjay, S Pavish