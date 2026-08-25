Tamil Nadu announces 30-member Ranji Trophy probables

Gurjpaneet Singh is tasked with the responsibility of shouldering the pace-bowling unit after veteran Sandeep Warrier switched allegiance to Chhattisgarh before the start of the new season. Deepesh Devendran, one of the fastest pacers in the state and an exciting prospect, too has been named in the probables.

Alongside that, the release also confirmed that, “a separate set of “Development Fast Bowlers” for both age categories have been included for the preparatory camp aimed at providing promising pace bowlers a high-performance environment, while enabling them to train alongside the state's probables.”