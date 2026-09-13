Tamil Hockey League 2026: SDAT, SRM take home top honours

CHENNAI: SDAT Sports Hostel of Excellence and SRM emerged as the winners of the men’s and the women’s section
In an exciting sudden death, SDAT captured the men’s title, beating Indian Overseas Bank to win the tournament after a 3-3 draw in regulation, winning home Rs 1,00,000 while IOB went back with Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, SRM edged out SDAT 2-1 in the sudden death shoot-out, grabbing the Rs 20,000 cheque.
This year’s league, which began on August 9, witnessed 12 teams in action, with a lot of super drama in the Super six stage. The tournament also witnessed the debut of video referral technology, the first for a local league in Tamil Nadu.
In the men’s section, Dilraj Singh won the Golden Stick (17 goals) while Vairavi M bagged it with five goals in women’s section. Aravind won the Player of the Match in the men’s final.
Results:
Mens Final Match: SDAT 3-3 IOB (regular time), draw in shoot-out, SDAT wins men’s trophy with 1-0 in sudden death
Winners: Sports Hostel of Excellence ₹1,00,000 + Champions Trophy
Runners-Up: Indian Overseas Bank ₹50,000 + Trophy
Player of the Match N. Aravind jersey No. 8 (SHE).
Golden stick award for Men: Dilraj Singh (17 Goals)
Womens Final Match: SRM 2-1 SHE in shoot-out sudden death, 0-0 draw in regulation time
Title winners SRM institute of Science & Technology ₹20000/- + Champions Trophy
Runner up:- SDAT Sports Hostel of Excellence, Chennai ₹15000/- + Trophy
Golden Stick Award Women: Vairavi M (5 Goals)