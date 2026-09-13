Tamil Hockey League 2026: SDAT, SRM take home top honours

This year’s league, which began on August 9, witnessed 12 teams in action, with a lot of super drama in the Super six stage. The tournament also witnessed the debut of video referral technology, the first for a local league in Tamil Nadu.

In the men’s section, Dilraj Singh won the Golden Stick (17 goals) while Vairavi M bagged it with five goals in women’s section. Aravind won the Player of the Match in the men’s final.