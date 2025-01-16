CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct a talent scouting programme to spot and groom budding batters and wicket-keepers from the districts of Tamil Nadu.

The selection will be held on January 19 at Surya Group of Institutions, Vikravandi. Contact Person: SB Ramanan 95550 30006; 94445 09999

Player Eligibility: Players aged between 13 & 21 are eligible to participate.

· Players who have represented Tamil Nadu State Under-19 and above are not eligible to participate in the selections.

· Players should wear proper White cricketing attire and also should bring their own cricket kit.