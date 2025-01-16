Begin typing your search...

    Talent scouting programme

    The selection will be held on January 19 at Surya Group of Institutions, Vikravandi

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jan 2025 10:00 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-16 16:31:03  )
    Talent scouting programme
    X

    Representative image (File)

    CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will conduct a talent scouting programme to spot and groom budding batters and wicket-keepers from the districts of Tamil Nadu.

    The selection will be held on January 19 at Surya Group of Institutions, Vikravandi. Contact Person: SB Ramanan 95550 30006; 94445 09999

    Player Eligibility: Players aged between 13 & 21 are eligible to participate.

    · Players who have represented Tamil Nadu State Under-19 and above are not eligible to participate in the selections.

    · Players should wear proper White cricketing attire and also should bring their own cricket kit.

    TNCACricket
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick