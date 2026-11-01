Tale of Two Deepikas: Inside grit and struggle of India’s Para Table Tennis stars

Accessibility is a concern: Deepika

For wheelchair-bound players like Deepika, para sports becomes even more inaccessible. "It's hard to travel by train with a wheelchair to tournaments,” she says with her voice changing tone.

“We have to take a flight, which is the most expensive option. By the time we reach, we are already exhausted and the game then becomes much more difficult. There are training academies where we would not be allowed because our wheelchair would ruin their court," she adds.

“Even when we reach the tournament region, the stadium would be accessible, but the hotels where we are put to stay would not be.” When going for tournaments, the team writes to the government for funding. There is no fund that comes automatically; even for her government job, she wrote letters to the government asking for one under the sports quota.

Managing her job as a junior auditor and practice has been quite tiring. However, now after being employed by the TN government under the sports quota, Deepika does her job and practices every day. "In states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, those who are employed through the sports quota have facilities to play and hone their skills and work towards their next tournament,” she says.

“For me that's not the case. I have to work in the mornings and come back here in the evenings to practice, which takes a toll on her health, as sitting for long is not something she could do.”

While her next goal is being a Paralympic medallist, she says that the country needs much better Para sport infrastructure, including in Tamil Nadu. “While I can afford to spend money and focus on my sport, there are players here in Coimbatore who cannot do that because they have family commitments and other necessities. There needs to be awareness and accessibility both,” she says.