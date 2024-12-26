Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament: Om Kumar sizzles with hat-trick

CHENNAI: Riding on a sensational hat-trick from Om Kumar, DCA of Chengalpattu eased to a 68-run win over Tiruvannamalai in Group B of the 1st Tagore-Thiruvallur DCA inter-district U-12 tournament.

In a match reduced to 30 overs a side due to soggy outfield, DCA of Chengalpattu scored 99. In reply, Tiruvannamalai was bundled out for 31 with Om Kumar (3/1) and B Saraneshwaran (3/10) doing the damage.

Brief scores: Group B: Thiruvallur DCA 134/3 in 30 overs (P Mithun Karthick 34, Kaashish Rai 37*) bt Vellore DCA 54 in 30 overs (J Sujesh 2/9, P Abhirath 2/15, SA Meetesh 2/2). Note: Match reduced to 30 overs per side due to rain; DCA of Chengalpattu 99 in 29.5 overs (S Navish 30, A Thishanth 2/13, M Suriya Mukesh 2/23, M Pradeep 2/4) bt Tiruvannamalai 31 in 27 overs (B Saraneshwaran 3/10, Om Kumar 3/1 (including a hat-trick). Note: Match reduced to 30 overs per side due to rain