Tagore Sports - TNCA City Schools boys U-16 tournament: C Ramaswamy Trophy to begin on Sep 9

CHENNAI: Tagore Sports - TNCA City Schools boy’s U-16 tournament for

C Ramaswamy Trophy 2024-2025 will commence from September 9. The tournament is open only to full time regular Schools in Chennai.

Boys born on or after 1.9.2008 are eligible to participate in the tournament.

The procedure for submission is as below:

The forms can be downloaded from the TNCA website (www.tnca.in). The filled-in entry form should be submitted to the Office of TNCA on or before September 5. The TNCA shall then verify the Entry and accord approval after which the entry fee will be received by TNCA.

Once the fee is paid, TNCA will send a User ID and Password to the School Email ID. The schools can login and enter their team details and submit the same before September 6.

Last date for Entry: September 5 (Before 3 pm)

Last date for online players registration: September 6