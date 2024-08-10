Table tennis player Ma Long makes history for China with his sixth Olympic gold medal

PARIS: Ma Long became the Chinese athlete with the most gold medals in the history of the Olympics when he helped China win the men’s table tennis team final at the Paris Games on Friday.

China defeated Sweden for its fifth straight Olympic victory in the team event, and Ma secured his sixth gold to become the most decorated table tennis Olympian.

The 35-year-old Ma won at least one gold medal in every Summer Games since London in 2012.

“These past 12 years have been a journey filled with ups and downs, and I feel incredibly fortunate. I’ve played many different roles in each Olympics,” he said. “After Tokyo I didn’t expect to be here in Paris, but these three years have helped me grow mentally and technically. This gold medal is a great way to conclude my Olympic journey.”

Ma is the only player with four gold medals in the team event, winning them in Paris, Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and London. He won his singles gold medals in Tokyo and Rio. He did not play the singles tournament in Paris.

Ma said he was ending his Olympic career but was not retiring from competition completely.

“You might still see me on the international table tennis stage in the future,” he said.

China, long the dominant force in table tennis, swept the four Olympic gold medals so far in Paris, with the other victories coming in the men’s and women’s singles tournaments and in the mixed doubles event. The women’s team final is Saturday, with China taking on Japan.

China has won 36 of the 41 gold medals since the sport was added to the Olympic program at Seoul in 1988.

France won the bronze in the men’s team event in a match against Japan. It was France’s first medal ever in the team event.

“It was incredible,” 17-year-old Frenchman Felix Lebrun said. “It was a dream for all three of us to live it together after an incredible match. These were unforgettable emotions, and we will remember this for a long time. It is a magical moment, and we’re delighted to share it with the team and the public.”