Table tennis: Indian men''s and women’s teams knocked out

The Indian women’s team had beaten Thailand 3-2 to make it to the last eight with a hard-fought win at the Sky Hall, but could not continue their momentum and suffered a crushing defeat in the quarterfinal against the Koreans.

The world No. 164, Kim Kum Yong defeated the highest ranked Indian women’s singles player Sreeja Akula, No. 58, in straight games for a commanding 3-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-5) victory in the first match.

In the second, DPRK’s Pyon Song Gyong, ranked No. 179, crushed the 76th ranked Indian Yashaswini Ghorpade 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 11-6) for another one-sided win.

Trailing 0-2, India needed something special from No.66 Diya Chitale but she went down fighting against the 169th-ranked Cha Su Yong 0-3 (9-11, 7-11, 8-11).