T20s here to stay, not so sure about ODIs: R Ashwin

"And we will stay very true to that particular formula. And we will put up a culture where cricket is played in a fashion that everyone wants to grow at least by one person every single day." Ashwin also spoke about how adaptation is key to any sport and how conditions can even out contests as one saw in the recent series where India lost 0-2 to Ireland. "You should be able to adapt. The name of the game is adaptation, which is why what happened recently between India and Ireland in that T20 series is a classic example of how conditions can eliminate a lot of aspects of the game that have been developed as a root cause of T20 as a sport."

Would love to see England players in ETPL: Waugh

For Amsterdam Flames co-owner Steve Waugh, while the aim is to develop the untapped talent in the European region, he did admit that getting the current England T20 stars to take part in ETPL during coming years will provide a big boost to the tournament.

"Well, it wasn't my choice for that (top English players not being part). And yeah, it'd be nice to have English players there, perhaps sometime in the future," said Waugh.

"But we're looking at developing players in Europe that haven't had the big opportunities in the past. They really haven't been able to showcase their skills. And this is what this tournament's about.

"It'd be good to have England have more of a presence in the league. Hopefully, once it's established, obviously, it's starting in about eight weeks' time, everybody will see how great this competition is going to be, the quality, the players, the standard," Waugh signed off.